MASSIVE discount on Samsung Galaxy A23! Get it for 3299 today, price falls from 28990 on Amazon

Amazon is offering amazing deals on several smartphones. From premium smartphones to budget devices, you can avail astonishing offers on all as the price cuts are simply superb. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which was launched in January 2023, is also available with a huge price drop on Amazon. The latest addition to the Galaxy A series is aimed at offering a complete package of performance and specifications at an affordable price. With the help of the offers on Amazon, the price of the phone can come down to under Rs. 4000. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for Rs. 3299, here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

Available at a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs. 28990 is currently priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 19700 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 3299.

B0BS193NXQ

Amazon is also offering two bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G including- 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.