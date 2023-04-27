Massive discount! Oppo Reno8 price slips under 20000 from 38999

Smartphone buyers must check out this amazing Oppo Reno8 5G price cut to save a huge amount of money. And if an old smartphone is lying at your home waiting to get a new upgrade, then this can be a great chance to trade it in. You have the opportunity to purchase the Oppo Reno8 5G at a significantly discounted price, along with other attractive offers such as bank discounts and exchange deals. The Reno8 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which delivers impressive performance, and supports 80W Supervooc charging.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno8 features a stunning 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Its main highlight, however, is its camera system, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, accompanied by 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro cameras.

If you're curious about the price of this smartphone, check out this Oppo Reno8 deal and take advantage of the amazing savings on offer.

Oppo Reno8 5G price cut

You can currently purchase the Oppo Reno8 5G in Shimmer Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a discounted price of 31 percent for just Rs. 26900. This is a huge saving from the listed retail price of Rs. 38999, without the need for any bank offers or exchange deals.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering an exchange deal for the Oppo Reno8 5G, which could provide an additional discount of up to Rs. 25000. Additionally, if you use an HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card for payment, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 250.

If you manage to avail of all of these discounts, you can purchase the Oppo Reno8 5G for just Rs. 1650.

However, you may not get the whole value of the exchange deal, as the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Still, an old working phone that may be lying at your home without any purpose will help you to get the Oppo Reno8 for under Rs. 20000 with the help of exchange deal.