Massive Discount! Samsung Galaxy M53 price drops to just 7949 from 32999 on Amazon
Amazing offers can help you get the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G at a reduced price of just Rs. 7949 on Amazon against Rs. 32999. Check current price, offer details here.
A fantastic deal is available on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The phone, priced at Rs. 32999, can be purchased under Rs. 8000 on Amazon today. Along with the discount, the ecommerce platform is also offering exchange and bank offers on the phone. Therefore, if you were thinking or planning to get yourself a really good 5G smartphone and that too without having to pay the full amount, then the offer on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G cannot be missed. Check the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price cut details below:
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price drop details on Amazon
The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in Mystique colour is available on Amazon at a discount of 21 percent. That is, the phone is currently being sold at Rs. 25999 against its retail price of Rs. 32999, giving you an opportunity to directly save Rs. 7000 on the phone. Want more reduction? Wait, there is more!
Along with the discount, the ecommerce platform is also offering a huge exchange offer on the device. By availing the exchange offer you will be able to save another up to Rs. 18050 on the phone. All that you need to have is an old smartphone and that too in a good working condition.
mobile to buy?
However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction depends completely upon the smartphone you will be exchanging. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 7949.
Amazon is offering bank offers too on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The offers include- Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 13000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
Grab the offer on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G this way
Visit the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
Search for Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.
Select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy.
Click on With Exchange if you want to avail the exchange offer.
Click on Buy Now and make the payment.
