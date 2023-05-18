Massive iPhone 12 price drop on Amazon! Discounts, exchange offer, and more on offer

The iPhone 12 is one of the most exciting ‘new' iPhones we have reviewed in a while. Apple introduced major design changes with this smartphone, shifting from the curves of the iPhone 11 to a flat iPhone 4-esque design of the iPhone 12. Moreover, it was also the first time that we saw Apple bring its Super Retina XDR display to the standard iPhone models. We have been using it all this time and it is still one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy today.

As WWDC 2023 approaches, we're excited to see the new changes iOS 17 brings to iPhone. What was once expected to be only an incremental upgrade will now bring in several ‘nice to have' features.

If you wish to enjoy the exciting new features which are on their way without hurting your pockets too much, then know that there is a great deal on the iPhone 12, courtesy Amazon.

iPhone 12 Discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for as low as Rs. 31299 right now! Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further drive down the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange offer

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 22700 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount, it will take down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 31299!

However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!