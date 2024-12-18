Moto G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15 officially confirmed: Check key specs, features and more

Motorola has revealed four new smartphones, the Moto G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15, boasting exciting features. Here’s what Motorola has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 18 2024, 17:03 IST
Moto G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15 officially confirmed
Moto G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15 officially confirmed
Motorola has officially revealed Moto G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15 with updated features and specifications. (Motorola )

Motorola has officially announced four new smartphones, including the Moto G05, Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and Moto E15. While the specifications of these devices are now confirmed, the brand has yet to disclose their pricing or exact release dates. The phones feature notable upgrades in areas like battery capacity, display, and camera performance. Here's a breakdown of the key specifications.

Moto G05, Moto G15, Moto G15 Power: Specifications and Features

Moto G05

The Moto G05 continues the trend of its predecessor with a 90Hz refresh rate display. While the exact screen size is yet to be shared, it will feature a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology and AI-powered Night Vision and Portrait mode. The device will run on Android 15. Rumoured pricing for the Moto G05 starts at EUR 140 (approx 12,732) for the 4GB+128GB variant, with the 4GB+256GB model priced at EUR 170 (around 15,461).

Also read: Samsung plans to revamp S-Pen with Apple pencil-like tech to make upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 thinner: Report

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power

Both the Moto G15 and G15 Power sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and an ultra-wide lens. These devices also run Android 15. The Moto G15 features a 5,200mAh battery with TurboPower charging, while the G15 Power includes a 6,000mAh battery. Reports indicate that both models might be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Leaked prices for these models suggest a starting price of EUR 200 (around 18,000).

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to beat iPhone 16 Pro in this key design feature, say reports

Moto E15

The Moto E15 comes with a 90Hz display, though its exact size is not yet specified. It includes an AI-powered 32MP Quad Pixel camera and runs Android 15. The phone will offer 6GB of RAM, along with a RAM boost feature. The Moto E15 follows its predecessor, the Moto E14, which features a 5,000mAh battery and a 13MP AI-powered main camera. Motorola is expected to release more details soon, including precise pricing and availability information for all the devices.

Also read: Why the iPhone 16 series' Camera Control is actually useful now after iOS 18.2 update

Moto G05, Moto G15, Moto G15 Power: Availability

These new models will be available in select regions, including the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The availability timeline and pricing details remain undisclosed, and it's unclear when or if the devices will be launched in India.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 17:03 IST
