Moto G15 specs and features leaked online ahead of the official launch: Here’s what to expect
Motorola is set to launch the Moto G15 with upgraded performance, a larger display, and improved camera features, all while keeping the price affordable. Here’s what we know so far.
Motorola is preparing to launch its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G15. Ahead of its official release, full specifications of the device have surfaced, offering a glimpse into its upgrades. According to tipster Sudhanshu (via 91mobiles), the Moto G15, the successor to the Moto G14, promises enhancements in key areas such as performance, display, and camera.
Moto G15: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Moto G15 is expected to feature a larger 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, a step up from the Moto G14's 6.5-inch screen. This display will provide a pixel density of 391ppi and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Additionally, the Moto G15 will offer a screen-to-body ratio of 86.71%, a slight improvement over the previous model's 85.6 percent.
Under the hood, the Moto G15 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, a notable upgrade from the Moto G14's Unisoc T616. This new chipset will be supported by 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. In comparison, the Moto G14 offered just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
For photography, the Moto G15 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. This includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera will be 8MP. This upgrade, especially the addition of the 50MP main sensor, represents a significant leap forward in camera performance compared to the G14.
The Moto G15 will run on Android 15, as confirmed by its Geekbench listing. The device will come equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, offering a slight increase in capacity over the G14's 5,000mAh. It will support 18W TurboPower fast charging for quicker power-ups.
Additional features of the Moto G15 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 splash resistance rating. The device will also sport a premium vegan leather finish. Despite these upgrades, the Moto G15 is expected to maintain its affordable price tag under Rs. 10,000.
