Moto G56 5G design and full specs tipped online ahead of official launch - Details

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2025, 12:27 IST
Icon
The Moto G56 5G's full specifications and design have been leaked ahead of its official launch. (Motorola)

Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto G56 5G, which is expected to replace last year's Moto G55 5G. New leaks have surfaced, which have revealed detailed specifications and design elements of the upcoming model. This follows an earlier leak that provided insights into the device's colour options and memory configurations.

Moto G56 5G: Design and Specifications (Leaked)

A reliable tipster, Evan Blass, shared a detailed spec sheet for the Moto G56 5G on X. The device, reportedly codenamed Bogota, features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a pixel density of 391ppi, according to the leaked specs sheet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Moto G56 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset paired with the IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The device will run on Android 15.

The handset will be available in two RAM options: 4GB, which can be expanded up to 12GB, and 8GB, expandable to 24GB. It will also offer two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB, with support for microSD cards, which will allow up to 2TB of additional storage.

For photography, the device will include a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera. As per the leak, the battery is rated at 5200mAh with 33W TurboPower fast charging support. For audio, the device will come with stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos and two microphones for enhanced sound.

On the security front, the phone will offer a fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and ThinkShield protection. Additional sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, SAR, and e-compass. The phone has a size of 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm and weighs 200g, offering IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. It also meets MIL-STD-810H military durability standards.

Moto G56 5G: Price and Availability in India (Rumoured)

While the Moto G56 5G may not launch in India, it is expected to be priced around 250 euros (approximately Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in global markets.

First Published Date: 06 May, 12:27 IST
