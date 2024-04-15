Moto G64 launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, price, more



Motorola has been teasing its new G-series smartphone since last week. Now, the company has finally confirmed which model will be launching soon along with a scheduled launch date. The rumours about the Moto G64 have been circulating for some time, and now it will finally make its debut on April 16, 2024. Earlier, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website which revealed some of the performance specifications. Check out what coming with the new Moto G64 smartphone.

Moto G64 launch date

Motorola shared a series of posts, teasing their upcoming Moto G64. The company also announced India launch date which is scheduled for April 16. Motorola also revealed that the smartphone will offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and it will also support Android 15. The post said, “Enjoy all the space you need with 12GB RAM + 256GB built-in storage of #MotoG64 5G. Get ready to #UnleashTheBeast! Launching on 16th April @Flipkart and all leading retail stores.”

Moto G64 expected specs

According to Flipkart's microsite listing, the Moto G46 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is expected to be protected with Gorilla glass. For performance, the Moto G64 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor paired with 12GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup which will consist of a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For lasting performance, the Moto G64 will be backed by a 6000mAh battery and 33W TurboPower charging support.

Lastly, the upcoming smartphone will offer stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 14, 14 5G Bands, and more. The Moto G64 will be announced in three colour options, Green, Blue, and Purple. In terms of pricing the smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs.20000.

More details and features about the Moto G64 will be revealed during the launch which is happening tomorrow, April 16, at 12 PM.

