 Moto G64 launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, price, more | Mobile News

Moto G64 launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, price, more

Moto G64 is launching on April 16 in India. Know the expected specs, features, price, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 09:25 IST
Motorola launches moto g04 - affordable 5G smartphone packs immersive display
Moto G64
1/5 1. Design: Motorola's moto g04 has a sleek, lightweight design and vibrant acrylic glass finish. At just 7.99mm thin and 178g light, it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its segment. moto g04 price is Rs. 6,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs. 7,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage). However, effective price with offer is Rs. 6,249.  (Flipkart)
2/5 2. Immersive Display: Enjoy seamless entertainment on the notchless 6.6" 90Hz IPS LCD display with punch-hole design and High Brightness mode, reaching 537 NITS. Dolby Atmos speakers enhance audio quality, while Night mode improves visibility in low-light conditions for an immersive viewing experience.  (Flipkart)
3/5 3. Latest Android and Features: Dubbed by Motorola as India's most affordable smartphone with Android 14, moto g04 offers personalized, protected, and accessible features. It includes enhanced PIN security, Health Connect, and privacy updates, ensuring user privacy and safety with health and data privacy updates.  (Flipkart)
4/5 4. Performance: With built-in 8GB/4GB RAM expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost feature, UNISOC T606 chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking is seamless. The device offers storage options of 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB, and features a triple sim card slot for convenience.  (Flipkart)
5/5 5. Battery and Camera: A massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging ensures long-lasting usage. The IP52 water-repellent design and 16MP AI-powered camera with automatic AI enhancements capture beautiful photos. Features like Timelapse, Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Leveller enhance photography experience. 
Moto G64
Check what the Moto G64 has in store for the users. (Flipkart)


Motorola has been teasing its new G-series smartphone since last week. Now, the company has finally confirmed which model will be launching soon along with a scheduled launch date. The rumours about the Moto G64 have been circulating for some time, and now it will finally make its debut on April 16, 2024. Earlier, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website which revealed some of the performance specifications. Check out what coming with the new Moto G64 smartphone.

Moto G64 launch date

Motorola shared a series of posts, teasing their upcoming Moto G64. The company also announced India launch date which is scheduled for April 16. Motorola also revealed that the smartphone will offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and it will also support Android 15. The post said, “Enjoy all the space you need with 12GB RAM + 256GB built-in storage of #MotoG64 5G. Get ready to #UnleashTheBeast! Launching on 16th April @Flipkart and all leading retail stores.” 

Moto G64 expected specs

According to Flipkart's microsite listing, the Moto G46 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is expected to be protected with Gorilla glass. For performance, the Moto G64 will be powered by the  MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor paired with 12GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup which will consist of a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For lasting performance, the Moto G64 will be backed by a 6000mAh battery and 33W TurboPower charging support. 

Lastly, the upcoming smartphone will offer stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 14, 14 5G Bands, and more. The Moto G64 will be announced in three colour options, Green, Blue, and Purple. In terms of pricing the smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs.20000.

More details and features about the Moto G64 will be revealed during the launch which is happening tomorrow, April 16, at 12 PM. 

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 09:25 IST
