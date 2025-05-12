Moto G86 Power 5G key specs and colour options tipped online ahead of launch- All details

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Moto G86 Power 5G in select global markets soon. Although the company has not made any official announcements, leaks and reports have provided early details about the handset, including its colour variants, specifications, and features. Take a look at what the upcoming device may look like.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Colour Options (Leaked)

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Moto G86 Power 5G will be available in four colour options: Chrysanthemum, Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound. Each variant will feature a distinct back texture, with the Spellbound model sporting eco-leather, while the other variants will have textured plastic backs. The Cosmic Sky option is particularly notable for its fabric-like finish. The design of the Moto G86 Power 5G closely resembles that of the standard Moto G86, though it is slightly thicker and heavier, thanks to its larger battery.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Moto G86 Power 5G will feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2712 x 1220 resolution. The device's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, and includes a flat frame, flat backplate, and a seamless camera island positioned in the top-left corner. The right side houses the power and volume buttons, while the front is home to a small punch-hole camera with narrow, uneven bezels, according to the report.

Under the hood, the Moto G86 Power 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. It will offer two RAM options - 8GB and 12GB, along with 128GB and 256GB storage variants, both of which can be expanded. The device will ship with Android 15 and is expected to receive two years of OS updates, along with four years of bi-monthly security patches.

For photography, the Moto G86 Power 5G's is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera equipped with Sony's LYTIA 600 sensor, along with an 8MP macro camera. On the front, the device is likely to boast a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. A key highlight of the phone is its 6,720mAh battery, which contributes to its weight of 198g. The phone will also support 33W TurboPower charging, though it will not have wireless charging.

The device is also expected to have an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification for drop resistance. It will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.4, and will come in both single and dual SIM versions, depending on the region. Motorola has not yet provided an official launch date, though leaks suggest that the standard and Power variants of the Moto G86 may be unveiled together.