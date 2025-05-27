Moto G96 key specs, design and colour options tipped online - All details

Motorola is preparing to release a new phone in its G series lineup, the Moto G96, alongside the Moto G86. Although the company has not officially confirmed these models, recent leaks reveal key details about the Moto G96's design and specifications. The device appears to follow the style of the Moto G85 more closely than the Moto G86, featuring four colour options with vegan leather finishes.

Moto G96: Specifications and Colour Options (Leaked)

As per the leaked Images shared by Android Headlines offers a clear view of the Moto G96's design. The phone features a curved 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support, and Water Touch 2.0 technology. A hole-punch cutout is placed on the screen for the front-facing camera. The curved screen and overall look resemble the Moto G85, while rumours suggest the Moto G86 will have a flat display and a more boxy design. The Moto G96 is likely to come in Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue colour options, each with a vegan leather back. This approach to materials marks a departure from traditional finishes used in previous models.

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Moto G96 will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. This processor offers a performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 found in the Moto G95, but it is not the latest version in the 7s series. The phone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, offering ample space and memory for users.

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

For optics, the device is expected to include a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor paired with an 8MP macro lens. The front camera is said to feature a 32MP sensor.. The device will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which might support long usage times.

Also read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here's how

The pricing of the Moto G96 has not been officially announced, but the device is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. More details will likely become available when Motorola formally launch the device.