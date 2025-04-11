Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 launching in India on April 17 along with Edge 60 Stylus - Details

Motorola will launch the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 in India on April 17, with key specifications and features revealed via Flipkart listings ahead of launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 11 2025, 12:40 IST
Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Book 60
Motorola will launch Moto Pad 60 Pro and Book 60 laptop in India on April 17. (Flipkart)

Motorola has confirmed the launch of two new devices in India on April 17 - the Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Moto Book 60. The announcement comes shortly after the company revealed the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus on April 15. Detailed specifications for both the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 are now available on Flipkart, offering a closer look at the upcoming products.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Key Features

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is designed to cater to users seeking a large, high-quality display and strong performance. The device features a 12.7-inch LCD screen, offering a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, as confirmed by the Flipkart listing. Powering the tablet is the Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The device runs Android 15 and promises a premium multimedia experience, thanks to a quad-speaker setup tuned by JBL. Additionally, Motorola will include the Moto Pen Pro stylus in the box, positioning the tablet as a productivity-focused device.

Also read: OPPO K13 key details and specifications tipped online ahead of India launch - All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto Book 60: Key Specifications

Meanwhile, the Moto Book 60 offers a lightweight laptop option, weighing just 1.4kg. It boasts a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, backed by a 60Wh battery supporting 60W USB-C charging. Audio is delivered through dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The Moto Book 60 will be available in two colour options: Wedgewood (Blue) and Bronze Green.

Also read: Vivo X200s battery and charging features officially confirmed ahead of launch; Details inside

Though pricing details for both the Moto Pad 60 Pro and the Moto Book 60 remain undisclosed, the upcoming Moto Book 60 stands out as Motorola's first-ever notebook, marking the company's expansion beyond its previous tablet offerings.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 Pro design teased ahead of India launch April 28 launch: Know what to expect

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

In addition to the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Book 60, Motorola will unveil the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus on April 15, with its own set of advanced features. According to Flipkart listings, the phone will come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It will offer up to 256GB of storage and a triple-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This makes for a significant range of products to look forward to from Motorola in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 12:40 IST
