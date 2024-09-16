 Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with compact 1.5K display, triple cameras, and 5-year OS updates | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with compact 1.5K display, triple cameras, and 5-year OS updates

Motorola is back playing the value game in India with the launch of the Edge 50 Neo, packing a 1.5K display, triple rear cameras, and support for 5 major OS updates.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 16:28 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo goes on open sale from September 24 in India. (Motorola India)

Motorola is back with another Edge series device called the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and on paper, it packs a lot of features such as a triple camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on offer, a 1.5K pOLED panel, Pantone colours, and even an IP68 rating. Here's all you need to know about the latest mid-ranger.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price in India and Availability

Motorola has priced the Edge 50 Neo aggressively in India, at 23,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and this is the sole variant on sale in the Indian market. However, you can sweeten the deal by combining bank offers, which give you an instant 1,000 off—bringing the price down to 22,999. The device is going to be available in several Pantone-certified colours including Nautical Blue, Grisaille, Poinciana, and Latte. These colourways all feature a vegan leather finish on the back.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available starting today, 16 September from 7:30 PM on Flipkart, but this is a limited 1-hour sale. The open sale will begin on 24 September.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a 5G device that packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For the display, the device packs a compact 6.4-inch pOLED panel that has a 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak 3000 nits brightness. Plus, considering it is an LTPO panel, it can intelligently change the refresh rate between 10-120Hz to conserve battery.

Coming to the optics, the device packs a triple camera setup, with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on offer, which is refreshing to see at this price point. It packs a 50MP primary Sony LYTIA-700C camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, you have a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the software, it runs on Android 14, with a guaranteed OS update schedule for 5 years, which is a new commitment for Motorola. Plus, Motorola has also built in a slew of new AI features including 30x super zoom, moto AI, AI stabilisation, and more.

Additionally, it packs a 4,310 mAh battery cell, which can be topped up using the 68W fast charger included in the box. It also packs MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certification, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, water, dust, and even drops from 1.5 metres.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 16:28 IST
