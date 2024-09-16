Motorola is back with another Edge series device called the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, and on paper, it packs a lot of features such as a triple camera setup with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on offer, a 1.5K pOLED panel, Pantone colours, and even an IP68 rating. Here's all you need to know about the latest mid-ranger.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Price in India and Availability

Motorola has priced the Edge 50 Neo aggressively in India, at ₹23,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and this is the sole variant on sale in the Indian market. However, you can sweeten the deal by combining bank offers, which give you an instant ₹1,000 off—bringing the price down to ₹22,999. The device is going to be available in several Pantone-certified colours including Nautical Blue, Grisaille, Poinciana, and Latte. These colourways all feature a vegan leather finish on the back.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available starting today, 16 September from 7:30 PM on Flipkart, but this is a limited 1-hour sale. The open sale will begin on 24 September.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a 5G device that packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For the display, the device packs a compact 6.4-inch pOLED panel that has a 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak 3000 nits brightness. Plus, considering it is an LTPO panel, it can intelligently change the refresh rate between 10-120Hz to conserve battery.

Coming to the optics, the device packs a triple camera setup, with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on offer, which is refreshing to see at this price point. It packs a 50MP primary Sony LYTIA-700C camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, you have a 32MP front-facing camera.

As for the software, it runs on Android 14, with a guaranteed OS update schedule for 5 years, which is a new commitment for Motorola. Plus, Motorola has also built in a slew of new AI features including 30x super zoom, moto AI, AI stabilisation, and more.

Additionally, it packs a 4,310 mAh battery cell, which can be topped up using the 68W fast charger included in the box. It also packs MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certification, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, water, dust, and even drops from 1.5 metres.

