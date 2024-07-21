 Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications leaked ahead of launch: Design, camera and everything we know so far | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications leaked ahead of launch: Design, camera and everything we know so far

Ahead of the launch, a leak has revealed the design and specifications of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo, including its 6.4-inch pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, and 50-megapixel primary camera.

Leaked image of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo, showcasing its sleek design and the new Poinciana colour option. (X/GO2mobile)

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone, the Edge 50 Neo. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, a fresh report has surfaced detailing the design and specifications of the new model. Let's look at what we know about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Display and Performance

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo reportedly features a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. The screen is likely to offer Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a capable chipset that should provide a balanced performance for various tasks.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Camera and Battery

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Neo is rumored to house a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear, accompanied by 13-megapixel and 10-megapixel sensors, catering to different photographic needs. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. A 4,310mAh battery pack will power the smartphone, with support for fast charging, ensuring the device stays operational throughout the day.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Design and Build

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is anticipated to run on Android 14 OS right out of the box and will come with 256GB of internal storage. It boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. The device measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 171 grams, indicating a sleek and lightweight design. The report also shared images showing a familiar design aesthetic, with the Edge 50 Neo available in the Poinciana colour option. There is speculation about a vegan leather finish on the back, although this is yet to be confirmed. The presence of a Pantone label on the rear adds a touch of style to the design.

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo is shaping up to be a feature-rich smartphone, blending performance and design. The company had released the Edge 40 Neo in September 2023, suggesting a similar launch timeline for the Edge 50 Neo. While pricing and availability details are still under wraps, more information is expected to surface soon.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets