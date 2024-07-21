Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications leaked ahead of launch: Design, camera and everything we know so far

Motorola is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone, the Edge 50 Neo. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, a fresh report has surfaced detailing the design and specifications of the new model. Let's look at what we know about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Display and Performance

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo reportedly features a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. The screen is likely to offer Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a capable chipset that should provide a balanced performance for various tasks.

You may be interested in 10% OFF 10% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 42% OFF 42% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Viva Magenta

Viva Magenta 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Cosmic Grey

Cosmic Grey 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Motorola Edge 30 Aurora Green

Aurora Green 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Camera and Battery

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Neo is rumored to house a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear, accompanied by 13-megapixel and 10-megapixel sensors, catering to different photographic needs. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. A 4,310mAh battery pack will power the smartphone, with support for fast charging, ensuring the device stays operational throughout the day.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India at Rs.99,999: Display, camera, battery and more

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Design and Build

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is anticipated to run on Android 14 OS right out of the box and will come with 256GB of internal storage. It boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. The device measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 171 grams, indicating a sleek and lightweight design. The report also shared images showing a familiar design aesthetic, with the Edge 50 Neo available in the Poinciana colour option. There is speculation about a vegan leather finish on the back, although this is yet to be confirmed. The presence of a Pantone label on the rear adds a touch of style to the design.



Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra vs Razr 40 Ultra: Should you save ₹30,000 and buy the 2023 foldable smartphone?

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo is shaping up to be a feature-rich smartphone, blending performance and design. The company had released the Edge 40 Neo in September 2023, suggesting a similar launch timeline for the Edge 50 Neo. While pricing and availability details are still under wraps, more information is expected to surface soon.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!