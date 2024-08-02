Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Motorola and Realme launched their new generation of mid-range smartphone series with some attention-grabbing features. While the Realme 13 Pro is being popular for its camera and AI features, the Motorola Edge 50 is being appreciated for its durability due to Military grade certification. In terms of specifications, features, design, and other factors, Motorola Edge 50 and Realme 13 Pro have the same price range under Rs.30000. Let's check out the in-depth specs comparison between these two smartphones.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 launched in India at Rs. 27999

More about Motorola Edge 50 Motorola Edge 50 Jasper Green

Jasper Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro:

Design: The Motorola Edge 50 comes with the company's signature design featuring a vegan leather back. However, the smartphone has received a military-grade certification along with IP68 protection making it impact resistance. The Realme 13 Pro retains a new monet-inspired design with an IP65 rating and Gorilla Glass protection. While the Motorola device offers more durability, the Realme 13 Pro looks more eye-catching and premium from a design standpoint.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?



Display: The Motorola Edge 50 features a 6.67-inch pOLED 1.5K curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness.

Also read: Realme 13 Pro 5G series launched in India at Rs.26999



Performance: For effective multitasking and performance, the Motorola Edge 50 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno 644. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with Adreno 710. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.



Camera: For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C main camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro features a dual camera setup with HYPERIMAGE+ architecture. It consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both smartphones sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 vs Realme GT 6T



Battery: The Motorola Edge 50 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, whereas, the Realme 13 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh battery that offers 45W charging.

Price: In terms of pricing, the Motorola Esge 50 is priced at Rs.27999. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.26999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!