Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Motorola has officially introduced the Edge 60 series as its latest midrange smartphones, a successor to the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Pro models. The global launch includes the standard Motorola Edge 60 and the more advanced Edge 60 Pro, which share several key features but differ in some areas. Both devices boast an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, a 50MP front camera, and a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor offering 3x optical zoom. While there's no official confirmation of an Indian launch, the Pro variant is expected to arrive in India later this month, as Motorola has already listed it on its official website and is teasing its arrival via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro: Specifications and Features

Both the Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K 120Hz quad-curved pOLED display with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. They are equipped with the same 50MP selfie camera and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, both models come with a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom and OIS. The only distinction between the two lies in the ultrawide camera's field of view: the Pro model offers a 122-degree view, while the standard model provides a 120-degree angle.

In terms of performance, the Motorola Edge 60 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (2.5GHz), while the Edge 60 Pro is equipped with the more powerful Dimensity 8350 chipset (3.35GHz). Additionally, the Pro variant includes a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the regular model comes with a 5,200mAh battery and 68W fast charging support. Both phones run on Android 15 and feature USB-C 2.0, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The standard model also supports expandable storage via microSD card.

Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro: Pricing

The Motorola Edge 60 is priced at £379.99 (approximately Rs. 43,000), while the Edge 60 Pro starts at £599.99 (roughly Rs. 68,000).

Motorola Edge 60 Pro's Expected Launch in India

Motorola has teased the upcoming launch of the Edge 60 series in India through a poster on Flipkart's mobile app. The Edge 60 Pro is listed on the Motorola India website in multiple colour options, including Pantone Shadow, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Sparkling Grape. It is available in two memory configurations: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. Though the official price and sale details are yet to be revealed, reports suggest the Edge 60 Pro will launch in India by the end of this month.