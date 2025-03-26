Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design leaked again: Know what it looks like

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is launching next week with some new upgrades and features but a similar design. It will be the first Edge 60 series smartphone to debut this year in the mid-range smartphone segment. As we wait for the official launch, Motorola has been teasing the smartphone features in socials, giving us a glimpse of what the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will offer. In a new leak, the smartphone's design, colour variants, and display were tipped, revealing the potential design profile. Therefore, know what the new Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks like.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to retain the company's signature design with a vegan leather back, curved edges, and more. According to leaked renders by Android Headlines, the smartphone was shown in four colour options, blue, green, pink and purple. The design showcases a triple-camera setup and an LED flash housing in a square-shaped camera bump. The smartphone retains the curved display and frame of the predecessor. Therefore, the design profile is similar to any other Motorola device, but we can see an additional camera sensor, which may create curiosity among buyers. Alongside the design, some of the smartphone specs were also revealed.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 4500nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a new midrange chipset for powerful performance.

The Edge 60 Fusion could feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it also includes a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, it could support a 5500mAh battery with 68W wired charging. It is also rumoured that the Edge 60 Fusion could come with IP68 and IP69 ratings along with MIL-810H certifications, ensuring durability. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to just a few more days as the smartphone will officially go live on April 2, 2025.

