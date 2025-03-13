Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders tipped: Here’s what the new design looks like

Motorola is nearing the launch of its new generation of popular Edge series models in the global market. Several models including Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 60 Fusion have been making turns on the internet, giving us a glimpse of what Motorola has planned. Now, just ahead of launch, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design renders were leaked, showcasing a new upgraded design with several changes around the camera island. Alongside a new design, we can also spot new colour variants, which will likely be introduced during the launch. Therefore, know what the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion looks like.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion design

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will likely make its debut in the coming months, and it's slated for a major design change. Based on a X post ( now deleted), the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will likely get a new camera island housing three camera sensors along with LED flash looking like a fourth camera. Last year, the Edge 50 Fusion was launched with a dual camera setup, now with an additional camera, Motorola may bring upgraded camera capabilities. Apart from camera island, the Edge 60 Fusion retains a curved display, but with refined bezels. Therefore, if the images are real, then Motorola is going for some design refinements for the new generation model.

While the design gives us greater hopes for an upgrade, we are to know more about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications and features, to examine the hardware improvements in comparison to last year's model, which is already known as one of the best mid-ranger smartphones. Recently, we also came across a pricing leak, highlighting that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could cost around EUR 350 ( around Rs.33000), which will be the cheapest among other models in the series. However, the Edge 50 Fusion was launched at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB. Therefore, we can expect some price hike, considering the expected camera upgrades.

Now, we will have to wait until the official launch to know what the new Motorola Edge 60 series has in store for users in the mid-range smartphone market.

