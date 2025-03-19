Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date, specs tipped: Here’s what we know
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion likely to make its official debut on April 2, 2025. Here’s what we know about specifications so far.
Lenovo-backed smartphone brand, Motorola is all set to launch its new generation Edge series smartphones, the Edge 60 series in the upcoming days. While there are several models under the series, the Edge 60 Fusion has been making more headlines with all the leaks and rumors circulating over the internet. Now, we may also have a launch date for the smartphone, and some specifications have also surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what Motorola could reveal. Therefore, know what the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has in store for users and what upgrades have been planned for this year.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date
Tipster Abhishek Yadav on X shared an exclusive leak revealing the India launch date of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. As of now, it is suggested that the smartphone could launch on April 2, 2025, in India, with the first sale starting on April 9. However, the company has yet to make an official announcement for the launch date. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of days more to confirm this launch date.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch: What to expect
Alongside the launch date, the tipster also revealed some of the specifications ahead of the official announcement. It is expected that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip processor, for performance. The Edge 60 Fusion may feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT700 sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Edge 60 Fusion could be backed by a 5500mAh battery, providing a lasting battery life.
As the launch nears, we may have to wait to confirm these specifications. Additionally, we are yet to get the first look at the smartphone's design, but reports suggest that it may get an IP69 rating for water resistance. Additionally, we expect that Motorola may continue bringing vegan leather back panels for the smartphone.
