Motorola Edge 60 Pro real-life images surface online- Know what it looks like

Motorola Edge 60 Pro design leaked just before the Edge 60 Fusion launch. Here’s what we know about the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 15:22 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro real-life images surface online- Know what it looks like
Motorola Edge 60 Pro could launch in the coming months. Know what it may look like. (XpertPick )

Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Fusion model in India at just Rs.22999. While the smartphone is gaining popularity in the mid-range smartphone market, the company is expected to launch new models under the Edge 60 series in the coming months. As of now, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Edge 60 have been spotted in some of the global listings, hinting towards an imminent launch. Now, a leak has showcased the Edge 60 Pro's design, that showcases similar to that of its predecessor. Therefore, know what the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Pro will look like in terms of design and what it has to offer.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro design

An XpertPick report revealed live images of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, showcasing the potential design of the upcoming smartphone. In the image, we can see Motorola's signature design with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash light similar to the Edge 50 Pro model. We can also spot the leather back panel in the black colour variant. Previous reports have also highlighted that the smartphone could also come in purple, blue, and green colourways. On the front, the Edge 60 Pro features a curved display with a punch hole camera at the centre like any other Motorola smartphone.

Also Read

While the design may not look as flattering due to no major changes, Motorola could bring some major hardware improvements that may eventually provide a better user experience and performance. Here's what we know about the specifications and features so far.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro launch: What to expect

While not much about the smartphone has been revealed so far, but it is anticipated that the Edge 60 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, providing powerful performance to users. Furthermore, the smartphone could be backed by a 5100mAh battery for lasting performance, and it may support 68W fast charging. The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench AI listing, showcasing that it will run on Android 15 version and that it will offer 12GB RAM.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 15:21 IST
