Motorola Edge 60 series, Moto G86, Moto G56 prices, colours, and configurations tipped online - All details

Motorola's upcoming smartphones, including the Edge 60 series and Moto G56, have had their prices and features leaked online. Here's everything we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 13:18 IST
Motorola's upcoming Edge 60 series and Moto G56 and G86 prices, colours, and configurations have been leaked. (Flipkart)

Motorola is preparing to launch several new smartphones in the coming weeks, as various leaks continue to surface online. After the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 in August 2024, rumors suggest that the company will soon introduce the Motorola Edge 60 model, along with Pro and Fusion variants, which are expected to succeed the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion. In addition, leaks have also revealed pricing, color options, and memory configurations for the upcoming devices in the Moto G and Edge series, including the Moto G56 and Moto G86, which are expected to replace the Moto G55 and Moto G85, respectively.

Motorola Edge 60 Series: Prices and Configurations (Leaked)

According to a report from 91mobiles, details on pricing, color variants, and memory options for the Motorola Edge 60 series and Moto G series smartphones have been leaked. However, the website did not mention the rumored Edge 60 Stylus. Based on the leaks, here are the expected prices and configurations for the new devices:

Also read: Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here's what and when to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is likely to be available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with an expected price of EUR 350 (approximately Rs. 33,100). It will be available in Blue and Grey color options.
  • The standard Motorola Edge 60 is expected to be priced at EUR 380 (approximately Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device is anticipated to be available in Green and Sea Blue colors. 
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which could be priced at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800), will likely be offered in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) shades. It is expected to feature a 5,100mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: A flagship with top-tier features but a few drawbacks holding it back

Moto G56: Pricing and Variants (Expected)

As for the Moto G56, leaks suggest it may be priced at EUR 250 (around Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the Moto G56 could be offered in Black, Blue, and Dill (Light Green) colors, with a higher price of EUR 330 (around Rs. 31,200) for the same configuration.

These smartphones are expected to be officially unveiled soon, with exact release dates and further details likely to be confirmed by Motorola.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 13:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets