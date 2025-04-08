Motorola Edge 60 Stylus launching in India on April 17 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset - Details

Motorola is gearing up for the release of its latest smartphone, the Edge 60 Stylus, which is set to hit the Indian market on April 17. While the official announcement is still pending, recent leaks provide an insight into the expected specifications and features of the upcoming model. The Edge 60 Stylus will likely join the company's Edge 60 family, which includes the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Pro, as a mid-range offering with a key focus on stylus support.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Edge 60 Stylus will come equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, ensuring a smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. The device will be powered by Android 15 and will feature a large 6.7-inch pOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with an enhanced viewing experience.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will likely feature a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor for wide-angle shots. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 32-megapixel camera, catering to high-quality selfies and video calls. The device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, capable of fast charging with 68W wired support and 15W wireless charging, ensuring longer battery life and quicker recharge times.

Stylus Support and Pricing

One standout feature of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be the in-built stylus, housed in a dedicated compartment, as hinted by the bump on the bottom right corner of the device's render. This feature sets it apart from the standard Edge 60 models, offering users the ability to take notes, draw, and navigate more efficiently.

Leaked pricing suggests the Edge 60 Stylus may be priced around EUR 500 (approximately Rs. 43,600). With its launch just days away, we can expect Motorola to announce more details, including the official availability of the Edge 60 Stylus, Edge 60 Pro, and other models in the coming weeks.