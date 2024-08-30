Motorola Razr 50 launching on September 9 in India: Check all details

Lenovo-owned company Motorola finally announced the launch date for its latest foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 50 in India. The latest smartphone which made its debut in China earlier this year is all set to go up for sale on Amazon and other retail stores from September 9 in India. Here is a closer look at what the customers can expect from this new upcoming launch.

Moto Razr 50 specifications (expected)

The Motorola Raz 50 is a foldable smartphone and is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display alongside a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come with 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution and 3000nits of peak brightness.

Motorola has teased that Motorola Razr 50 will offer a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display and will likely come with a 1056x1066 pixels resolution and 1700 nits of peak brightness. The display is believed to come with a covering of Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

Motorola Razr 50 is anticipated to display water-resistant qualities with an IPX8 rating and might remain unaffected when submerged up to 1.5 meters in water for about 30 minutes duration. The smartphone is expected to have a glass built on the foldable side and a plastic built on the unfoldable side. It might have an aluminium frame alongside a silicon polymer back.

The Motorola Raz 50 smartphone is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. The smartphone is expected to come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory storage.

Motorola Razr 50 smartphone is expected to pack a 50MP main camera sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera sensor on the external display. The smartphone is expected to come with a 32 MP camera placed on the main display for clicking selfies and video calls.

Motorola Razr 50 is expected to come with a 4200mAh battery and 30 W wired charging support. It is also anticipated to feature 15W of wireless charging support.

Additionally, the smartphone is anticipated to come with Moto AI features as well as Gemini integration. The smartphone is anticipated to launch in Koala Grey, Beach Sand and Spritz Orange colour options.