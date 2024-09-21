 Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy | Mobile News

Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy

Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Check out which foldable smartphone would better cater to users' requirements.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 21 2024, 11:38 IST
Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy
Check out the major differences between Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. (Motorola)

Motorola Razr 50 series has finally been launched in the clamshell foldable market with some significant improvements. The series includes two models, one is the standard version and the other is the flagship “Ultra” variant. While both smartphones have similar features, there is a difference in performance and specifications, that may set both smartphones apart in the foldable market. So, if you are confused between the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, then check out the in-depth specs comparison. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 first impression: Affordable foldable smartphone with cool features

You may be interested in

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Motorola Razr 50
  • Koala Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
Motorola Edge 50
  • Jungle Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹28,665
Check details
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Peach Fuzz
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹54,900
Check details

Motorola Razr 50 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Design and display: In terms of design, the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are completely identical with with aluminium frame, glass front, vegan leather back, and more. Both smartphones are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and have received an IPX8 water-resistant rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The display features are also similar, however, the Razr 50 comes with a smaller 3.6-inch inch display size, whereas, the Razr 50 Ultra features a 4.0-inch display. Another difference is that the Ultra variant offers LTPO technology, 160Hz refresh rate, and up to 2400nits bright on the outer display. However, when unfolded, both smartphones feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 3000nits peak brightness. The Razr 50 Ultra also offer a 165Hz refresh rate and the standard model offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Unboxing: Big cover screen flip phone for Rs. 64,999!


Camera:  Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, both feature a dual camera setup which is placed on the cover display. The ultra variant comes with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Razr 50 comes with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both feature a 32MP selfie camera. 


Performance and AI features: The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Whereas, the Motorola Razr 50 is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 7300X paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Therefore, if you are considering a foldable smartphone for performance, then Razr 50 Ultra would be a better choice due to its Snapdragon processor and expanded storage.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review

Both smartphones offer similar AI features including AI Image Enhancement, Google's Gemini app, Photomoji, Moto Magic Canvas, Style Sync, and more.


Battery: The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with 45W charging support, whereas, Razr 50 is backed by a 4200 mAh battery that supports a 30W charger. 


Price: The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at Rs.64,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.94,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 sale: how to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here iphone 17 pro may get big performance boost: here’s what apple may have in store iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here iphone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins india and china: report vivo v40e launching soon in india: check out the confirmed specs and features iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone 16, iphone 16 pro sale in india begins: check price, offers and more iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5 Pro

Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition PS5 Pro: Just 12,300 units worldwide
BGMI partners with Alan Walker

BGMI partners with Alan Walker: Unlock free items and experience the beat of ‘Hero’ ahead of his India tour
Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details

Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20:  Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 20: Masterplan Ring Event announced, check rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Realme

Top Realme phones under 20000: Affordable powerhouses with impressive features
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets