Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra: Which foldable smartphone you should buy

Motorola Razr 50 series has finally been launched in the clamshell foldable market with some significant improvements. The series includes two models, one is the standard version and the other is the flagship “Ultra” variant. While both smartphones have similar features, there is a difference in performance and specifications, that may set both smartphones apart in the foldable market. So, if you are confused between the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, then check out the in-depth specs comparison.

Motorola Razr 50 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Design and display: In terms of design, the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra are completely identical with with aluminium frame, glass front, vegan leather back, and more. Both smartphones are protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and have received an IPX8 water-resistant rating.

The display features are also similar, however, the Razr 50 comes with a smaller 3.6-inch inch display size, whereas, the Razr 50 Ultra features a 4.0-inch display. Another difference is that the Ultra variant offers LTPO technology, 160Hz refresh rate, and up to 2400nits bright on the outer display. However, when unfolded, both smartphones feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 3000nits peak brightness. The Razr 50 Ultra also offer a 165Hz refresh rate and the standard model offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, both feature a dual camera setup which is placed on the cover display. The ultra variant comes with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Razr 50 comes with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both feature a 32MP selfie camera.



Performance and AI features: The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Whereas, the Motorola Razr 50 is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 7300X paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Therefore, if you are considering a foldable smartphone for performance, then Razr 50 Ultra would be a better choice due to its Snapdragon processor and expanded storage.

Both smartphones offer similar AI features including AI Image Enhancement, Google's Gemini app, Photomoji, Moto Magic Canvas, Style Sync, and more.



Battery: The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with 45W charging support, whereas, Razr 50 is backed by a 4200 mAh battery that supports a 30W charger.



Price: The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at Rs.64,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs.94,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

