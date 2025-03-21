Motorola Razr 60 specs tipped ahead of global launch: Here’s what we know so far

Motorola will reportedly launch its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra in the coming weeks. Last week, the Razr 60 Ultra made a huge appearance with a similar design as the Razr 50 Ultra, but with a few tweaks. Now, in a new leak, the Razr 60 design and specifications tipped online, showcasing slight changes and upgrades to the model. Considering it's an affordable clamshell foldable, the expected specifications look quite promising. Therefore, know what the Razr 60 has in store for the users.

Motorola Razr 60 specs and design: What to expect

In an XpertPick report, the Motorola Razr 60 specs and design renders provided us great insight into what the company could launch with its affordable foldable model. When it comes to the foldable design, it looks very similar to last year's Motorola Razr 50 model with a big cover screen and dual camera setup over the display. However, the display sizes are reported to change this year. The report highlighted that the Motorola Razr 60 could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display in comparison to Razr 50's 6.9–inch main screen. However, the display could support HDR10+ technology.

For performance, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The dual camera setup could feature a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 32MP selfie camera. The Razr 60 will likely be backed by a 4500mAh battery that may support a 30W TurboPower charging.

Lastly, the Razr 60 could come with an IP48 water-resistant rating, Moto AI features, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the upgrades look promising, the pricing of the smartphone will play a crucial role in the smartphone's popularity. Additionally, since the specs are based on leaks, take the information with a pinch of salt as it is yet to be officially announced.

We expect that the Razr 60 Ultra could make its debut before the Razr 60, therefore, you may want to keep an eye on the flagship model as it will be a real competitor of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

