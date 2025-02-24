Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design and key features tipped online ahead of official launch- All details

Motorola is preparing to unveil its latest foldable device, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra - the successor to the 2024 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. This new model is expected to be marketed as the Razr 2025+ in North America. While some key specifications of the Razr 60 Ultra have already surfaced, a new leak has now given a detailed look at its design.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Design (Leaked)

The leaked renders, shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), show the phone in a striking red shade. The design of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra closely mirrors its predecessor, the Razr 50 Ultra, with only minor tweaks. It features a hole-punch camera cutout on the main inner display, a common design element for modern smartphones. The images reveal a thin-bezel display with dual outward-facing cameras and a leather-textured back panel. The rear camera setup is aligned horizontally on the cover screen, with the Motorola Razr branding located at the bottom.

In addition to the design details, the renders show the phone's side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, SIM card slot, and speaker grilles. The device is expected to offer multiple color options, including a distinctive red finish, also referred to as “Rio Red,” with some leaks hinting at a green variant as well.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The phone may feature a 6.9-inch folding display and house a 4,000mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. It is also rumored to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample performance and space for apps and media. The launch date for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra remains unclear, but it could arrive as the Razr+ 2025 in North America.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

For contact, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, launched in July 2024, came with a 4-inch cover display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. The phone also supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Pricing for the Razr 50 Ultra started at Rs. 99,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.