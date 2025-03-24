Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design leaked with a new colour variant- What to expect

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was spotted in a new hot pink and wooden-inspired colour variants. Here’s what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 11:22 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design leaked with a new colour variant- What to expect
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launching soon, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (XpertPick )

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is nearing launch and several leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone has started to circulate over the internet. Last year, the Razr 50 Ultra made a grand debut with several upgrades, now we have bigger hopes for the new generation Razr model. In the latest leak, the Razr 60 Ultra was seen in a new hot pink and wooden design colours, showcasing new innovations. If you have been waiting to see what the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will look like, then here's everything you need to know about the foldable and what the company could launch in the coming weeks.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design and colour variants

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was seen in a new pink color variant with a vegan leather back, similar to the predecessor. However, there is a new wooden inspired option, which resembles the Edge 50 Ultra's Nordic wood. These two colour options was leaked by tipster Evan Blass in a new GIF post on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, the smartphone was spotted in red and green color options as well. Therefore, Motorola has been planning several colour options for its new generation foldable models. However, it also raises a question if these four colours will also be announced in India or will stay limited to some regions.

Also Read

As far as design is concerned, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looks very similar to the predecessor, with expanded display, dual camera setup, aluminium frame, and others. However, we can expect upgraded IP rating and durability.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing flagship performance to the foldable. It could retain the 6.9-inch main display as the predecessor and could feature a 4000mAh battery. Apart from these, more specs and features are yet to be revealed. Additionally, we are yet to know about the smartphone's official launch date and timeline, but we expect it debut in the coming months.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 11:22 IST
