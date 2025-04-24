Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro India launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online

Motorola's upcoming Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro prices and other key details have been revealed online ahead of the April 24 launch. Here’s what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 08:58 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro
The specs and prices of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro models have been leaked online. (HT Tech)

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its new foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra, on April 24. The company recently introduced the Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion in India, and it seems like the new Edge series models may also make their way into the foldable lineup. Ahead of the official launch, key details about the Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro have surfaced through a listing on the European retail site MediaMarkt. These leaks have disclosed their specifications and prices.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price and Key Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks (via YTECHB), the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is listed at €1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,26,225) and will reportedly be available in two colour options: Scarab and Mountain Trail. The foldable device features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED internal display with a resolution of 1224x2992 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate. A 4-inch secondary screen complements the main panel. The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It may include three 50MP cameras and house a 4,500mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to run on Android 15.

You may be interested in

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 7.1 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
13% OFF
OPPO Find X8 Pro
  • Space Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹95,999Original price:₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹59,990
Check details
19% OFF
Xiaomi 15
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹64,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple iPhone 16e
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹58,400Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
4% OFF
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹69,998Original price:₹72,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Pro
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹56,890
Check details

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What's good and what's not

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Razr 60

For the standard Razr 60, earlier leaks suggest it could offer a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED primary screen and a 3.63-inch outer OLED display with 1056x1056 resolution. They may come in three colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Spring Bud. In the camera department, the device could include a 50MP main sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400x processor, with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and 30W fast charging.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Pricing and Specifications (Leaked)

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro was also spotted with a listed price of €599.99 (roughly Rs. 58,262). It may be available in Dazzling Blue and Shadow colour options. The device could feature a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it might include 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Edge 60 Pro is expected to include a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. It could house a 5,000mAh battery coupled with both 90W wired and wireless charging.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 08:58 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro India launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist
RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets