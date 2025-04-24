Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro India launch today: Key specs, prices tipped online

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its new foldable smartphones, the Motorola Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra, on April 24. The company recently introduced the Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Fusion in India, and it seems like the new Edge series models may also make their way into the foldable lineup. Ahead of the official launch, key details about the Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro have surfaced through a listing on the European retail site MediaMarkt. These leaks have disclosed their specifications and prices.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price and Key Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks (via YTECHB), the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is listed at €1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,26,225) and will reportedly be available in two colour options: Scarab and Mountain Trail. The foldable device features a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED internal display with a resolution of 1224x2992 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate. A 4-inch secondary screen complements the main panel. The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It may include three 50MP cameras and house a 4,500mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is likely to run on Android 15.

For the standard Razr 60, earlier leaks suggest it could offer a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED primary screen and a 3.63-inch outer OLED display with 1056x1056 resolution. They may come in three colour options: Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, and Spring Bud. In the camera department, the device could include a 50MP main sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400x processor, with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Pricing and Specifications (Leaked)

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro was also spotted with a listed price of €599.99 (roughly Rs. 58,262). It may be available in Dazzling Blue and Shadow colour options. The device could feature a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it might include 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Edge 60 Pro is expected to include a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. It could house a 5,000mAh battery coupled with both 90W wired and wireless charging.