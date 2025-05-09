Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date for the Razr 60 Ultra 5G in India, set for May 13, 2025. The foldable smartphone will be available on Amazon. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications, design elements, and more. Additionally, it will be marketed as one of the fastest-charging flip phones, featuring advanced capabilities and a sleek design in three colour variants: Mountain Trail, Rio Red, and Scarab.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 6.96-inch Super HD pOLED main display and a 4.0-inch pOLED cover screen, both will support a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The main display will offer up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, while the cover screen will reach 3,000 nits. Additionally, both external displays will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, the Razr 60 Ultra os likely to come with a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities. It is expected to feature a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the Razr 60 Ultra will pack a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. It will also carry an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. The device will run Android 15 with Motorola's Hello UI skin and is expected to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price (Expected)

While the company has not yet disclosed the official pricing, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to launch at around Rs. 1,11,000 for the base variant. In comparison, last year's Razr 50 Ultra entered the Indian market at Rs. 99,999.