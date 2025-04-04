Motorola Razr 60 Ultra likely to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor: Know what’s coming

Motorola is preparing for the launch of its new generation foldable, the Razr 60 and the Razr 60 Ultra. As the launch timeline nears, more leaks surrounding the devices have started to spread with greater upgrades coming this year. Motorola is said to bring a major performance boost to the Razr 60 Ultra, making it highly premium in the foldable market. Now, in the latest information, the marketing material for Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was tipped, revealing several crucial features of the smartphone, including the processor, design, battery, and more.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra design leaked with a new colour variant- What to expect

You may be interested in 25% OFF 25% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Neo Pantone Poinciana

Pantone Poinciana 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Motorola Edge 50 Jungle Green

Jungle Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 26% OFF 26% OFF Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Peach Fuzz

Peach Fuzz 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

On social media, a tipster named Evan Blass leaked a 30-second promotional video of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra ahead of the launch, revealing crucial information. For starters, we got a great look at the smartphone's design, which looks very similar to the predecessor with a bigger cover display and leather back. However, it will likely have a new hinge material and new colours that may include black, dark/ emerald green, red, and a wooden finish.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For performance, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful performance. If this rumour is true, then it could counter the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.96-inch main foldable display and a 4-inch cover display. For storage, there are several claims that we do not think will be announced in India. Therefore, we may have to wait for the India launch.

Also read: Motorola Razr 60 specs tipped ahead of global launch: Here's what we know so far

Lastly, the smartphone could come with a 50MP dual camera setup and a 4500mAh battery, as shown in the video. Therefore, we can expect several upgrades coming to the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

Considering these rumoured specs, Motorola may actually be able to attract more customers, firstly for its swift UI for foldables, which I quite liked when I reviewed the Razr 50 Ultra last year. It also enables users to access third-party apps on the cover display, making usage seamless. Secondly, the inclusion of a flagship-level Snapdragon chipset could also be a game changer for the brand.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Pro real-life images surface online- Know what it looks like