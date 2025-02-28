MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for

Tech giants are set to unveil their latest smartphones at MWC 2025. From Xiaomi to Samsung, here’s what to expect at this year’s biggest mobile event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 19:14 IST
Mobile World Congress 2025
MWC 2025 will showcase upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, Honor, and more. (@MWCHub)

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is almost here, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest tech events of the year. From March 3 to March 6, Barcelona will host the event at Fira Gran Via, gathering tech companies from around the world to reveal their latest products and innovations. Every year, MWC serves as the perfect platform to preview the technologies that will define the future, and this year's event is no different. Under the theme "Converge. Connect. Create:" MWC 2025 promises a wealth of product launches and networking opportunities.

While the event features a wide array of technologies beyond smartphones, mobile devices remain a major focus. Industry leaders like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Nothing will reveal their latest models, making MWC the ideal place to spot what's next in mobile tech. Here's a closer look at the most anticipated smartphone launches for MWC 2025:

You may be interested in

28% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Civi
  • Cruise Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,779Original price:₹54,999
Buy now
25% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
8% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,630Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,585Original price:₹39,999
Buy now

Also read: Vivo V50 Lite 4G surfaces on Google Play Console, design and other key specifications revealed

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Xiaomi 15 Series

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 15 series, with particular attention to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The device is expected to offer high-end specifications and powerful cameras, continuing Xiaomi's push into premium smartphones.

2. Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing 3a Pro

Nothing will take the wraps off its next lineup, the Nothing Phone 3a series, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The series is expected to include two models: the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both devices will likely feature the brand's signature transparent design. The official launch will happen on March 4.

Also read: Oppo Pad 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite tipped for April launch to rival premium tablets: Report

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, initially revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event, will be showcased again at MWC 2025. The phone is expected to include advanced features, making it one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

4. HMD and Honor Smartphones

HMD Global and Honor will also present new models at MWC, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Also read: iPhone 17e may launch in February 2026, following iPhone 16e's annual release cycle: Report

How to Attend MWC 2025

If you want to be part of the action, registering for MWC 2025 is simple. Head over to the official MWC Barcelona website, choose your pass, and provide the necessary details. After registration, you can download the MWC app to access your digital pass. The event is open to industry professionals, journalists, and exhibitors, offering valuable opportunities to network and engage with key figures in the tech world.

With so many exciting phone launches on the horizon, MWC 2025 promises to be a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 19:14 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets