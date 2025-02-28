MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is almost here, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest tech events of the year. From March 3 to March 6, Barcelona will host the event at Fira Gran Via, gathering tech companies from around the world to reveal their latest products and innovations. Every year, MWC serves as the perfect platform to preview the technologies that will define the future, and this year's event is no different. Under the theme "Converge. Connect. Create:" MWC 2025 promises a wealth of product launches and networking opportunities.

While the event features a wide array of technologies beyond smartphones, mobile devices remain a major focus. Industry leaders like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Nothing will reveal their latest models, making MWC the ideal place to spot what's next in mobile tech. Here's a closer look at the most anticipated smartphone launches for MWC 2025:

1. Xiaomi 15 Series

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 15 series, with particular attention to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The device is expected to offer high-end specifications and powerful cameras, continuing Xiaomi's push into premium smartphones.

2. Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing 3a Pro

Nothing will take the wraps off its next lineup, the Nothing Phone 3a series, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The series is expected to include two models: the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both devices will likely feature the brand's signature transparent design. The official launch will happen on March 4.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, initially revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event, will be showcased again at MWC 2025. The phone is expected to include advanced features, making it one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

4. HMD and Honor Smartphones

HMD Global and Honor will also present new models at MWC, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

How to Attend MWC 2025

If you want to be part of the action, registering for MWC 2025 is simple. Head over to the official MWC Barcelona website, choose your pass, and provide the necessary details. After registration, you can download the MWC app to access your digital pass. The event is open to industry professionals, journalists, and exhibitors, offering valuable opportunities to network and engage with key figures in the tech world.

With so many exciting phone launches on the horizon, MWC 2025 promises to be a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates.