New Android phone setup to be super easy! You can thank iPhone for it

Android to implement Fast Pair powered setup process inspired by Apple iPhones. Here is how it will work.

Setting up a new Android phone isn't not as easy, especially if you are upgrading from an older Android phone. The tedious task of logging into Google accounts and then trying to download the backup from the cloud can be slow and unreliable. However, thanks to the process that has been present in iOS since years, Android phone users could now get to see an easy way to upgrade from their old to new phones.

Based on a new discovery from Android genius Mishaal Rahman, we get to see the Fast Pair function in action. In the post. He shows a Google Pixel device throwing up a prompt to set up a nearby device that is starting its setup process. A pop-up comes to ask whether you want to use your existing phone to setup the new device. You then scan a QR code to go ahead with the process.

Android phones setup to get easy

Rahman says that feature will work only with those phones that support Fast Pair, and is right now only working on Google Pixel devices. Additionally, the Fast Pair function can be customised to an OEM's software needs. Hence, Fast Pair on an Samsung phone could open the link to Samsung's Smart Switch app, whereas an Oppo device could do it differently.

This kind of a process already exists on Apple's iPhones. When you set up a new iPhone, you can simply keep your old iPhone nearby and you immediately get a prompt, asking you to scan a QR code. Once the QR code is canned, all the user needs to do is to login with the iCloud account and rest of the data transfer process is taken care of.

Google already has a similar feature for pairing new wireless earbuds and headphones. While setting up earphones or headphones with Fast Pair, the device is registered to your Google account and all other Android devices logged in with the same account can quickly pair it without ging through the hassles of Bluetooth pairing. Again, this process is similar to how you pair your Apple AirPods with an iPhone and how it automatically pairs to all other Apple devices.