    Not 23990, pay just 2299 for Samsung Galaxy A23 on Amazon

    The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A23 is now available with a whopping discount on Amazon! Instead of Rs. 23990, pay just Rs. 2299 in this sweet deal.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 17:11 IST
    Samsung Galaxy M04, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco M4 5G, Vivo Y35: 5 feature-packed smartphones
    Samsung Galaxy M04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy M04: The Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The phone features a 5000mAh battery and sports a 6.5 inch display. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The all new Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of Rs. 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Also, the phone comes in two colour options – Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue. (Samsung)
    2/5 Realme 10 Pro 5G: The all-new Realme 10 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a great display, camera, and battery performance at a pocket friendly price. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. (Realme)
    3/5 Poco M4 5G: The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs all day long, the Poco M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor, the phone offers great overall usage experience. Along with 6.58 inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, and Flipkart and offline stores near you. (Poco)
    4/5 Vivo Y35: The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with an 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage. The phone is equipped with features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes. It houses a 5000mAh battery and gets a 6.58-inch display. The device is equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs. 18999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Vivo)
    5/5 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: The phone comes with a rear 108MP Wide Camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 19999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi official website and offline stores. (Xiaomi)
    Samsung Galaxy A23
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available with amazing offers on Amazon. Check the best price. (Samsung )

    If you are in the market for the latest smartphones, then there are a number of flagship level, mid-range and budget smartphones that Samsung has launched in the last two months. One of these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A23, a mid-range smartphone. However, now it is much more affordable as Amazon has announced a magnificent deal which lets you own the device with a 27 percent discount, and even more! Know what will be the best price that you can get.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut on Amazon

    The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is currently priced at Rs. 17499 on Amazon. It is worth noting that Galaxy A23 comes at a retail price of Rs. 23990, which makes it a total of 27 percent price cut.

    Apart from this, there are several bank offers including- Rs. 1500 instant discount on Amex and Standard Chartered transactions Credit Card on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deals too. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 13700 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 2299 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

    Samsung Galaxy A23: All you need to know

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

    The Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses. Samsung has continued its 'No Shake Cam' legacy with the A23 5G, equipping it with OIS.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 17:11 IST
