Not 23990, pay just 2299 for Samsung Galaxy A23 on Amazon

If you are in the market for the latest smartphones, then there are a number of flagship level, mid-range and budget smartphones that Samsung has launched in the last two months. One of these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A23, a mid-range smartphone. However, now it is much more affordable as Amazon has announced a magnificent deal which lets you own the device with a 27 percent discount, and even more! Know what will be the best price that you can get.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut on Amazon

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is currently priced at Rs. 17499 on Amazon. It is worth noting that Galaxy A23 comes at a retail price of Rs. 23990, which makes it a total of 27 percent price cut.

Apart from this, there are several bank offers including- Rs. 1500 instant discount on Amex and Standard Chartered transactions Credit Card on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deals too. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 13700 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 2299 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy A23: All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

The Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses. Samsung has continued its 'No Shake Cam' legacy with the A23 5G, equipping it with OIS.