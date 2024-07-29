Nothing, Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and more smartphones launching in India this week

The closing days of July and the beginning of August will see several new smartphones entering the Indian market. Brands like realme, Nothing, OPPO, Motorola, and iQOO are set to unveil their latest models, each offering distinct features and design elements. Here's a closer look at six notable phones launching this week.

1. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

On July 31, Nothing will release the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This model is an enhanced version of the Phone (2a), maintaining its semi-transparent design with Glyph lighting. The Phone (2a) Plus will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor. It will offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, with an expected price of around Rs. 25,000.

2. Motorola Edge 50

Motorola will launch the Motorola Edge 50 on August 1. This new addition to the Edge series comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is marketed as the world's slimmest MIL-810H military-grade certified smartphone. The device features a vegan leather back panel and a metal frame, and it is expected to be more affordable than the Edge 50 Pro.

3. iQOO Z9s

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO Z9s in August, along with the iQOO Z9s Pro. The Z9s stands out with its distinctive camera island and flash unit. The Z9s Pro will offer more advanced processors and camera capabilities. The exact launch date for the Z9s series has yet to be announced.

4. Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo will introduce the V40 and V40 Pro in August. These phones feature Zeiss-tuned cameras and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The V40 Pro, in particular, has a fresh design with a uniquely placed camera island that carries the Zeiss branding.

5. Realme 13 Pro Plus

Realme will unveil the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro Plus on July 30. These models will continue the premium design of their predecessors, featuring curved displays and vegan leather back panels. The new releases are also expected to include new AI features.

6. OPPO K12x 5G

The OPPO K12x 5G will launch in India on July 29. This phone will come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, offering a drop-resistant 360-degree armour body and double panda glass protection. Key specifications include a 6.67-inch HD+ 120 Hertz display, a 50 MP dual rear camera, and a 16 MP front camera. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, featuring 45W fast charging and a 5,100 mAh battery.