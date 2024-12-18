Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a finally get stable Nothing OS 3.0 update based on Android 15: All details
Nothing has officially rolled out the stable Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2A. Here are the details.
If you own a Nothing Phone 2 or a Nothing Phone 2a, there's good news for you as Nothing, today, has finally rolled out Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15 in stable capacity. This comes after the brand released the open beta for the Phone 2 and Phone 2a. Here's what the update brings for the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a.
Here's what Nothing OS 3.0 General Release Brings For Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a
Firstly, the update brings the latest version of Android 15, up from Android 14. It also introduces new features, including a shared widgets feature displayed on the new lock screen. Shared widgets allow you to stay connected with friends by enabling them to react to your widgets. There are also new widgets, including a countdown widget that helps you stay on track.
Additionally, there's a new AI-powered smart drawer, which automatically categorises apps into folders for more convenience. Nothing is also bringing other enhancements, including new and improved quick settings, enhanced pop-up visuals, and performance improvements across the board. Of course, the update also includes updated typography throughout the OS.
Plus, Nothing has also added a new Gallery app, which includes features such as the ability to search, along with tools like filters, markup, and suggestions. This is a brand-new app that did not exist previously in Nothing OS.
Nothing OS 3.0: Availability Details
Nothing has stated that the Nothing OS 3.0 update is currently being rolled out to the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a in a staggered manner, which will continue until the end of this year. If you haven't received the update yet, you will eventually get it, as it is being rolled out gradually.
When will other Nothing phones get the update? Well, Nothing has also clarified this. It says that the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and the CMF Phone 1 will start receiving Nothing OS 3.0 in “early 2025.”
