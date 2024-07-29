Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching on July 31: Specifications, features and everything you need to know

After great success with Nothing Phone 2a, the UK-based smartphone company is all set to launch the “Plus” variant of the smartphone with upgraded specifications and features. Nothing has been teasing the Phone 2a Plus for some time, hinting towards its imminent launch on July 31. Now, several leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphone have been spreading all over the internet, giving us a glimpse into what the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will offer. Know more about the upcoming Nothing smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications and features

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be officially launched with greater features than the Phone 2a variant. According to leaks, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 2a Plus is also expected to offer an under-display fingerprint sensor for greater lock protection. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This smartphone is rumoured to be designed for gaming and multitasking purposes considering the chipset.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus may come with a 50MP dual camera system similar to the Phone 2a. However, the front camera is expected to be upgraded from 32MP to 50MP. The smartphone will likely feature a faster 5,000mAh battery with a charging speed of 50W which is greater than the 45W charging. However, the buyers may have to purchase the charger separately from the smartphone.

Currently, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus design has not been revealed, but it is expected that the smartphone will be announced in two colourways: Black and Grey. In terms of pricing, the Phone 2a Plus is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Phone 2a which retails at a starting price of Rs.25999. Since we still have two more days for the official announcement, we must wait and see what Nothing has in store for its users with the new “Plus” variant.

