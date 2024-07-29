 Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching on July 31: Specifications, features and everything you need to know | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching on July 31: Specifications, features and everything you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specs and features leaked ahead of the July 31 launch, check out what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jul 29 2024
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launching on July 31: Specifications, features and everything you need to know about new Nothing phone
Check out the revealed specs and features of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus. (Nothing/ X)

After great success with Nothing Phone 2a, the UK-based smartphone company is all set to launch the “Plus” variant of the smartphone with upgraded specifications and features. Nothing has been teasing the Phone 2a Plus for some time, hinting towards its imminent launch on July 31. Now, several leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphone have been spreading all over the internet, giving us a glimpse into what the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will offer. Know more about the upcoming Nothing smartphone. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus India launch confirmed for July 31, key specifications revealed

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications and features

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be officially launched with greater features than the Phone 2a variant. According to leaks, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 2a Plus is also expected to offer an under-display fingerprint sensor for greater lock protection. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This smartphone is rumoured to be designed for gaming and multitasking purposes considering the chipset.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

For photography, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus may come with a  50MP dual camera system similar to the Phone 2a. However, the front camera is expected to be upgraded from 32MP to 50MP. The smartphone will likely feature a faster 5,000mAh battery with a charging speed of 50W which is greater than the 45W charging. However, the buyers may have to purchase the charger separately from the smartphone. 

Also read: CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch in India on July 8: Check price, specifications and how to watch event livestream

Currently, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus design has not been revealed, but it is expected that the smartphone will be announced in two colourways: Black and Grey.  In terms of pricing, the Phone 2a Plus is expected to be priced slightly higher than the Phone 2a which retails at a starting price of Rs.25999. Since we still have two more days for the official announcement, we must wait and see what Nothing has in store for its users with the new “Plus” variant. 

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 09:50 IST
