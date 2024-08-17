 Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.30000 | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.30000

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Check out which smartphone is better to buy under Rs.30000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 17 2024, 09:00 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.30000
Check out the specs comparison between Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: In recent months, several mid-range smartphones under the price bracket of Rs.30000 have been introduced. Therefore, the buyers have plenty of options to pick from, making it a tough decision. Recently, the UK-based smartphone brand Nothing announced a new smartphone called Phone 2a Plus which upgraded specs and features. Therefore, let's compare the smartphone with the new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion from the Edge 50 series family. 

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Design and display: 

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion come with different designs. However, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus looks more attractive with its signature glyph interface. For protection, the Nothing smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it has received an IP54 rating for dust and splash-resistant. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a silicon rear panel and it has received IP68 dust and water-resistant, making it more durable. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch curved P-OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro

Camera:  

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a dual camera setup consisting 50MP main camera with OIS and a Samsung GN9 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 50MP selfie shooter which features a Samsung JN1 sensor. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also comes with a dual camera system that includes a 50MP Sony LYT 700C camera with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera. 

Performance and battery:

For powerful performance, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. It offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor coupled with Adreno 710 GPU. It also offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Plus to get these AI features soon- Here's everything you need to know

For lasting performance, the Phone 2a Plus and Edge 50 Fusion, both are backed by a  5000mAh battery. However, Motorola supports 68W fast charging and Nothing supports 50W fast charging. 

Price:

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a starting price of Rs.27999 for 8GB+256GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is priced at Rs.22,999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. 

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 09:00 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.30000
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets