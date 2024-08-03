Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Which smartphone to choose under 30000?

Recently, several brands have introduced new smartphones in India, including Nothing, Motorola, and Realme. These models offer distinct features within the under Rs. 30,000 price range. The Motorola Edge 50 is noted for its military-grade durability. The Realme 13 Pro stands out for its camera and AI capabilities. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is an upgraded version of the Nothing Phone 2a, featuring enhanced performance and design. Here's a detailed comparison of their design, camera, processor, battery, and other key aspects to help you decide which device suits you best.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Design

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It retains the design of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2a, and includes the Glyph Interface on the rear. It is available in black and grey.

Motorola Edge 50 has a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a peak brightness of 1900 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and offers various finishes: vegan leather in Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz, and vegan suede in Koala Grey.

Realme 13 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch curved ProXDR AMOLED display. It features an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green. Its middle frame has high strength, varying slightly in thickness and weight depending on the back material.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Is the upgrade worth the extra cost?

You may be interested in 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme C61 Safari Green

Safari Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Realme GT 6T 256GB Fluid Silver

Fluid Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 26% OFF 26% OFF Realme C65 5G 128GB Feather Green

Feather Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Ice Blue

Ice Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Camera

Nothing Phone 2a Plus boasts a 50MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an ultra-wide lens.

Motorola Edge 50 offers a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor with a Sony-Lytia 700C sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is 13MP.

Realme 13 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, the Realme 13 Pro includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Processor

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, it offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable to 20GB with a RAM booster.

Motorola Edge 50 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and includes Motorola's vapour cooling system. It supports up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Realme 13 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device includes a 3D VC cooling system for enhanced thermal performance.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Know which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Battery

Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support, designed to last up to two days on a single charge.

Motorola Edge 50 houses a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging capability for quicker recharge times.

Realme 13 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. It can charge from 1 percent to 50 percent in 27 minutes and maintains 80 percent battery health over four years, claims the company.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable smartphone may be the right buy

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro: Prices

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is available in black and grey, it is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Motorola Edge 50 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. It is offered in Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey finishes.

Realme 13 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green.

In short, each smartphone offers unique strengths within the under Rs. 30,000 price range. Consider your priorities in design, performance, and camera features to choose the best option for your needs.