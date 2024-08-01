 Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000 | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Know which latest smartphone to buy under Rs.30000. Check out the in-depth specs comparison between Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 09:30 IST
Icon
OnePlus Nord 4 vs Realme GT 6T: Which mid-range smartphone is better? [ Specifications compared]
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
1/5 The OnePlus Nord 4 and Realme GT 6T, are both the latest mid-range offerings from brands. The Nord 4 comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K + LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2150 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch 1.5K + LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6000nits brightness.  (OnePlus)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
2/5 The OnePlus Nord 4 and Realme GT 6T, both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3  paired with the 12GB LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 storage. However, OnePlus offers up to 256G storage, whereas Realme offers up to 512GB storage. Therefore, in terms of performance, both consist of similar capabilities.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
3/5 In terms of camera, both come with a dual camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. However, the Nord 4 has a 16MP front camera the GT 6T has a 32MP front camera. Both smartphone offers AI-powered camera and editing functionalities.  (OnePlus)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
4/5 Yet again, the OnePlus Nord 4 and Realme GT 6T are backed by a 5500mAh battery. However, supports different charging wattages. The Nord 4 comes with 100W fast charging support, whereas the Realme GT 6T supports 120W fast charging. Therefore, the battery is almost similar.  (Realme )
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
5/5 The OnePlus Nord 4 runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14 and the company will offer 4 years of OS updates. On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T runs on Realme UI based on Android 14 and it offers 3 years of OS updates.  (Realme)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
icon View all Images
Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4 specs comparison, check details. (Nothing/ HT Tech)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing launched a new smartphone on July 31 called the Phone 2a Plus. It is the upgraded version of Phone 2a, however, the design and pricing are almost similar. While the Nothing Phone 2a Plus was launched under Rs.30000, it faces huge competition from several smartphones under the segment. One of the potential rivals for the “Plus” variant of Phone 2a is the OnePlus Nord 4. Check out the in-depth specs comparison between the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs. 27,999

You may be interested in

OnePlus Nord 4
  • Obsidian Midnight
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹29,999
Check details
Nothing Phone 2a Plus
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹23,999
Check details
4% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹24,999₹25,999
Buy now

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4

Design: Surprisingly, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4, both have a very unique and competitive design in terms of looks. While the Phone 2a Plus steals the show with its Glyph interface and customisation, the OnePlus Nord 4 brings back the glory days of the metal body design. However, the design is also judged based on sturdiness and durability. The Phone 2a Plus has received an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, whereas the Nord 4 has received an IP65 rating, which makes the smartphone more durable.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Display: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the other hand, the Nord 4 comes with a bigger 6.74-inch  FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2150 nits peak brightness. OnePlus also offers Aqua Touch support.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 review: Impressive performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000


Camera: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has an improved 50MP dual camera setup with a Samsung GN9 sensor and OIS and EIS support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the Phone 2a Plus has a 50MP selfie camera and the Nord 4 has a 16MP camera. Therefore, on paper, the Phona 2a Plus camera looks more promising. 


Performance: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor paired with LPDD4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage. Therefore, the Nord 4 is better in terms of performance and storage. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 vs Realme GT 6T


Battery: Lastly, the Phone 2a Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the Nord 4 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery. The Nothing Phone supports 50W charging and the OnePlus supports 100W charging. Note that the OnePlus charging adapter comes with the box, whereas for Nothing Phone 2a Plus, buyers have to purchase the adapter separately.


Price:  The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a starting price of Rs.27999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 starts at a price of Rs.29999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 09:30 IST
Trending: iphone users may be able to unlock their devices with via heartbeat in near future, apple files patent iphone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at september launch, here’s when apple may release it iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max likely to get this major upgrade for faster wifi speed, check details here vivo v40 and v40 pro india launch date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know iphone 16 series’ ‘biggest feature’ now available for few iphone 15 pro users, apple rolls out ios 18.1 beta iphone 16 launch likely in september: dummy models show design, colour options and more iphone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of september launch- all details realme 13 pro 5g series launched in india at rs.26999: check out specs, features, and more oppo k12x 5g affordable smartphone launched at 12,999: check specs, features, availability and more iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer
Home Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
washing machine

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Big price cuts rolled out on IFB, LG, other washing machines
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Apple AirPods Pro

Christmas gift ideas: Apple AirPods Pro to Sony INZONE H5, check out these premium offerings

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets