Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing launched a new smartphone on July 31 called the Phone 2a Plus. It is the upgraded version of Phone 2a, however, the design and pricing are almost similar. While the Nothing Phone 2a Plus was launched under Rs.30000, it faces huge competition from several smartphones under the segment. One of the potential rivals for the “Plus” variant of Phone 2a is the OnePlus Nord 4. Check out the in-depth specs comparison between the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched in India with faster chipset and better 50MP camera, price starts at Rs. 27,999

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 Obsidian Midnight

Obsidian Midnight 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Nothing Phone 2a Plus 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 4% OFF 4% OFF Nothing Phone 2a Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4

Design: Surprisingly, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and OnePlus Nord 4, both have a very unique and competitive design in terms of looks. While the Phone 2a Plus steals the show with its Glyph interface and customisation, the OnePlus Nord 4 brings back the glory days of the metal body design. However, the design is also judged based on sturdiness and durability. The Phone 2a Plus has received an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, whereas the Nord 4 has received an IP65 rating, which makes the smartphone more durable.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?



Display: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the other hand, the Nord 4 comes with a bigger 6.74-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2150 nits peak brightness. OnePlus also offers Aqua Touch support.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 review: Impressive performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000



Camera: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has an improved 50MP dual camera setup with a Samsung GN9 sensor and OIS and EIS support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and OIS support along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the Phone 2a Plus has a 50MP selfie camera and the Nord 4 has a 16MP camera. Therefore, on paper, the Phona 2a Plus camera looks more promising.



Performance: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor paired with LPDD4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1/UFS 4.0 storage. Therefore, the Nord 4 is better in terms of performance and storage.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 vs Realme GT 6T



Battery: Lastly, the Phone 2a Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the Nord 4 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery. The Nothing Phone supports 50W charging and the OnePlus supports 100W charging. Note that the OnePlus charging adapter comes with the box, whereas for Nothing Phone 2a Plus, buyers have to purchase the adapter separately.



Price: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a starting price of Rs.27999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 starts at a price of Rs.29999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!