Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far

Nothing Phone 3 launch timeline tipped, will likely make its debut in July 2025. Know what is expected to launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 12 2025, 08:47 IST
Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far
Nothing Phone 3 is launching in a few months, here’s what we know about the flagship so far. (Nothing)

Nothing has officially launched its mid-range series smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, gaining much recognition in the market. After getting the due attention, the company is expected to launch its flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, which it has been teasing for months. Nothing has delayed the launch of Phone 3 for over a year, leaving fans curious about what's coming. Now, the launch timeline for the Nothing Phone 3 model has been tipped and we have greater hopes for upgrades in comparison to its predecessor, as well as its mid-range siblings. Know what the smartphone has in store for users. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Which model offers better value, features, and performance?

More about Nothing Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹42,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 launch date

Nothing Phone 3 has become one of the awaited smartphones after a delay of an entire year. Last year, CEO Carl Pei shared a detailed video confirming the launch delay for its flagship model. Since the announcement has already completed a year, the company is expected to launch its device in the upcoming months. Over the past few weeks, Nothing has been teasing a small glimpse of the Phone 3 model while marketing the Phone 3a series. Now, a tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the Nothing Phone 3 could launch in the month of July. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

Earlier, in a leaked email, Carl Pei highlighted that its flagship will bring a powerful AI-powered upgrade along with “breakthrough innovations in the user interface.” The company has also been teasing its AI concepts, giving us a small glimpse of what the Nothing Phone 3 could feature. Apart from the flagship, Nothing's sub-brand CMF is also expected to launch the Phone 2 model in the upcoming months and it was also spotted on the  BIS certification, giving us hopes for launch.

Therefore, Nothing is preparing for the launch of two major smartphones, one in the flagship segment and the other in the mid-range segment, in the coming months. Now, we simply have to wait to hear more about the upcoming smartphone launches, as Nothing is quite good at teasing its products.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 08:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool’s joke?
Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets