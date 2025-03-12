Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far

Nothing has officially launched its mid-range series smartphones, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, gaining much recognition in the market. After getting the due attention, the company is expected to launch its flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, which it has been teasing for months. Nothing has delayed the launch of Phone 3 for over a year, leaving fans curious about what's coming. Now, the launch timeline for the Nothing Phone 3 model has been tipped and we have greater hopes for upgrades in comparison to its predecessor, as well as its mid-range siblings. Know what the smartphone has in store for users.

Nothing Phone 3 launch date

Nothing Phone 3 has become one of the awaited smartphones after a delay of an entire year. Last year, CEO Carl Pei shared a detailed video confirming the launch delay for its flagship model. Since the announcement has already completed a year, the company is expected to launch its device in the upcoming months. Over the past few weeks, Nothing has been teasing a small glimpse of the Phone 3 model while marketing the Phone 3a series. Now, a tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the Nothing Phone 3 could launch in the month of July.

Earlier, in a leaked email, Carl Pei highlighted that its flagship will bring a powerful AI-powered upgrade along with “breakthrough innovations in the user interface.” The company has also been teasing its AI concepts, giving us a small glimpse of what the Nothing Phone 3 could feature. Apart from the flagship, Nothing's sub-brand CMF is also expected to launch the Phone 2 model in the upcoming months and it was also spotted on the BIS certification, giving us hopes for launch.

Therefore, Nothing is preparing for the launch of two major smartphones, one in the flagship segment and the other in the mid-range segment, in the coming months. Now, we simply have to wait to hear more about the upcoming smartphone launches, as Nothing is quite good at teasing its products.

