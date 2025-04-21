Nothing Phone 3 tipped to launch on July 25: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in the third quarter of 2025, following a confirmation from the company's founder, Carl Pei, on Friday. This new model will succeed the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted in 2023. Although the Nothing Phone 3 was initially anticipated to arrive in 2024, the company opted to release the mid-range Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus instead. Now, it appears the Nothing Phone 3 will be unveiled between July and September of 2025.

Nothing Phone 3 Release Date (Expected)

The timeline for the Nothing Phone 3's release was shared during a brief AMA session on X, where Carl Pei addressed a question from a user. According to Pei, the phone will launch in Q3 2025, aligning with a summer release window for the brand's flagship phones, as seen with the Phone 1 and Phone 2, both of which launched in July.

You may be interested in Nothing Phone 3 Silver

Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A56 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB Storage

128 GB / 256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo V50 Rose Red

Rose Red 8 GB / 12 GB RAM

8 GB / 12 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage 4% OFF 4% OFF OnePlus 13R Astral Trail

Astral Trail 12 GB / 16 GB RAM

12 GB / 16 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage Vivo V30 Pro Classic Black

Classic Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo V30 Pro Classic Black

Classic Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OPPO Reno11 Pro Obsidian Black

Obsidian Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Adding more clarity to this, tipster Yogesh Brar posted the date “7/25” on X, which hints at July 25 as the potential release date for the Nothing Phone 3. In subsequent comments, Brar confirmed that the date correlates with the launch of the upcoming smartphone.

Also read: iPhone 16e quick review: Compact but powerful contender

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The company has yet to reveal the specifications of the forthcoming Nothing Phone 3 smartphone. However, expectations are building based on the features of the previous model. The Nothing Phone 2, launched in July 2023, runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and offers internal storage of up to 512GB.

The previous device features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back, it includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device is powered by a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 47w wired and 15w wireless charging.

Also read: Gboard for Android phones gets new voice typing mode

With a steady release schedule and growing anticipation, Nothing seems to continue to focus on its core product. As the official announcement draws closer, further details on the Phone 3's specifications are expected to surface soon.