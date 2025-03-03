Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details

Nothing is set to unveil its Phone (3a) series tomorrow, with the lineup expected to bring several upgrades in design, performance, and software. Leaks and rumours over the past few weeks have already shared most of the key specifications and features. However, pricing details have now appeared online ahead of the official launch tomorrow.

Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing (3a) Pro: Prices (Leaked)

According to a report from Smartprix, the Nothing Phone (3a) will start at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB version is expected to cost Rs. 28,999.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will be priced higher, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model starting at Rs. 31,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will retail for Rs. 33,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 35,999. Also, a rumoured launch offer may include a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, which will provide some savings at the launch.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Specifications and Features (Exoected)

In terms of specifications, both phones will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Both models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The camera setups differ slightly, with the Pro model featuring a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, while the standard version has a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens with 2x optical zoom.

Both phones are expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in 56 minutes. They will run Android 15 with Nothing OS 3, and the new Essential Space feature, accessible via a side button, is expected to offer an innovative way to interact with the devices.