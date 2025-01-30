Nothing Phone 3a camera system tipped, a Pro model also on the way- All details

Nothing Phone 3a camera design tipped with an additional camera sensor. Here is what we expect to launch on March 4.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 09:59 IST
Nothing Phone 3a camera system tipped, a Pro model also on the way- All details
Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro are expected to launch soon with a new camera module design, check details. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Nothing, a UK-based smartphone brand is expected to make a big announcement on March 4, 2025. With a launch date being teased, it is expected that the company could unveil the Nothing Phone 3a series. This year, we can expect several new changes coming to upcoming Phone 3a series smartphones. New reports suggest that the company may launch two models, the Nothing Phone 3a 5G and Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G. Now, it raises questions about the Phone 3a Plus model, or if it's slated to launch later this year. Apart from the new model, we may also have a first look at the redesigned camera module of the Phone 3a, know what's coming ahead.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a launch on March 4: Processor, camera, and other features tipped ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 3a camera

A tipster named Sanju Choudhary shared an image of a smartphone claiming that it was the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a. While the rear panel design was covered with a plastic-based cover, we were able to get a glimpse of the new camera setup of the Phone 3a. Based on the tipped image, the Nothing Phone 3a may come with a triple rear camera setup which is the first time of Nothing.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The company has been introducing dual camera modules since its debut. Now, this trend may officially change as the upcoming Phone 3a model may include a new telephoto lens for the first time. The tipped image of the camera module reminds us of the Pixel 9, now we can see brands following a similar design pattern. In terms of camera features, the Phone 3a may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) certification reveals battery size, new features ahead of India launch- Details

In terms of other specs, the Phone 3a is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. It will likely come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the smartphone may run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro may launch soon

According to an Android Headline report, the company may also launch the Nothing Phone 3a Pro model alongside the vanilla model in March. Reportedly, the smartphone may launch in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Pro model could come in two colour options Black or Grey.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 09:59 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3a camera system tipped, a Pro model also on the way- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Apple Music can now play 'same' playlist on YouTube Music: Here's how it is possible

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
World's first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android's Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
