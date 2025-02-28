Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

The Nothing Phone 3a design was officially revealed ahead of the March 4 launch. Know what the new generation model looks like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 09:12 IST
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design brings a new camera lens but retains a similar profile as its predecessor. (Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 3a series is officially launching next week on March 4, 2025. The series will consist of two models, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Earlier, Nothing revealed the new design of the Phone 3a Pro model with a bulky circular camera island. Now, the company has officially showcased the new design for the standard Phone 3a model, revealing a significant upgrade with an additional camera sensor. If you have been eagerly waiting to get your hands on the Nothing Phone 3a models, then know what the new design looks like and what upgrades are expected so far.

Nothing Phone 3a design

Nothing has officially teased the design of the Phone 3a model on X (formerly Twitter) and the website. The design of Phone 3a looks quite similar to the predecessor with a circular camera island, transparent rear panel, glyph light and horizontally placed camera lenses. However, Nothing has included an additional camera lens, which is expected to be the new periscope camera. Similar to the Phone 3a Pro, the Phone 3a also consists of the new iPhone-like button. Nothing has now officially started to talk about the new button, which is known as “Essential Key”, and it will likely manage several AI-related tasks. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series to be manufactured in Chennai, set for India launch on March 4

While the Phone 3a Pro has got an entirely new look, the Phone 3a has retained its uniqueness with minor design enhancements. Apart from the design, the smartphone is expected to get a major performance upgrade with a Snapdragon chip, as confirmed by the brand. 

Nothing Phone 3a launch: What we expect

The Nothing Phone 3a will likely feature a 6.72-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip for performance and managing AI processing. It will come with a new 50MP telephoto lens that may offer 2x optical zoom capability. The Phone 3a is expected to be powered by a similar 5,000mAh battery that may support a 45W fast charging. Now, we simply have to wait until March 4 to confirm all these claims.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 09:12 IST
