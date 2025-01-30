Nothing Phone 3a India launch date officially confirmed: Know when and what to expect

Nothing has officially announced the launch of its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a), after months of speculation. In its latest Community Quarterly Update video, the company revealed the date and details about the upcoming device. This launch expands Nothing's portfolio in the more affordable (a) series, designed for a wider range of users compared to the premium (number) series.

Nothing Phone (3a): Launch Date in India

The Nothing Phone (3a) will launch in India on March 4 at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with the microsite already live, allowing users to sign up for notifications on upcoming updates.

Nothing Phone (3a): Price in India (Expected)

The price of the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to be competitive, with rumours suggesting it will be priced at around Rs. 25,000. However, the exact price and variant details will be confirmed during the launch event on March 4.

Nothing's Revenue Milestone

In addition to the phone launch, Nothing announced that it has crossed $1 billion in lifetime revenue since its inception in October 2020. Notably, over half of this revenue came in 2024 alone. Tim Holbrow, Nothing's Chief Financial Officer, expressed his satisfaction with the progress: “We entered 2024 to build on the successes of Phone (2) and Ear (2), with Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1. Bringing these products to market and scaling the business has driven significant revenue growth. We're excited to see what 2025 brings.”

Nothing Phone (3a): Key Specifications (Expected)

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, marking the largest screen on any Nothing phone to date. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and run Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, while the ultra-wide camera may have an 8MP sensor. The phone could also sport a 32MP front camera. It may come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.