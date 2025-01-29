Nothing Phone 3a launch on March 4: Processor, camera, and other features tipped ahead of launch
Nothing Phone 3a detailed specifications tipped ahead of the March 4 launch. Know what the new generation model looks like.
Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone of the year on March 4, 2025. The company recently revealed a launch date for its new product and its gaining huge buzz among fans. While we wait for the model name to be revealed, rumours suggest that it will be the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Plus. Now, in a new leak, the Phone 3a specifications including processor, camera, and other features have been tipped online, showcasing a major upgrade in comparison to the predecessor. Therefore, let's check out what the upcoming Nothing phone has in store for the users.
Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here's what we know so far
Nothing Phone 3a specs and features
A tipster who goes by Gadget Bits shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing all the features of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a. The post highlighted Phone 3a with model number A059 which could come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, as rumoured earlier. It may offer 8GB and 12GB RAM with up to 256GB internal storage.
Also read: Nothing Phone (3a) certification reveals battery size, new features ahead of India launch- Details
For photography, the Phone 3a may feature a triple camera setup instead of a dual camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The Phone 3a is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support a 45W fast wired charging. Lastly, the smartphone will run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.
Also read: Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus likely to get major performance upgrade- All details
While the specification looks promising, we have yet to confirm whether these are true. Therefore, we will have to wait until the official launch to know what Nothing has planned for its new generation mid-range smartphone. Apart from the Nothing Phone 3a series, the company is also expected to launch a flagship model, the Phone 3 in the upcoming months. Therefore, Nothing has several launches planned for only the first half of the year.
