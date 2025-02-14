Nothing Phone 3a launching on March 4, confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon chipset - All details

Nothing Phone 3a series will officially be unveiled on March 4, 2025. The UK-based smartphone brand has been teasing the product actively, giving us a small glimpse of the Phone 3a model. Now, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei shared a post revealing the performance upgrade for the Phone 3a series to maintain the smartphone's hype. While the post did not reveal much, but it was highlighted that the upcoming model will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Therefore, if you are also waiting for the new-generation A series model, then here's what we know so far about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series.

Nothing Phone 3a chipset

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the Phone 3a model will be powered by the Snapdragon chipset instead of a MediaTek chip like the current Phone 2a model. However, the name of the exact chipset was not revealed. But considering it a mid-range smartphone, rumours suggest that the Phone 3a will likely be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 which will provide some advanced features including on-device generative AI. Reports suggest that Nothing may announce some exciting AI features along with its own conversational AI assistant which will likely be backed by OpenAI's ChatGPT model.

mobile to buy?

mobile to buy?

Hello @Snapdragon!



Our perfect match for elite performance. Now powering up the (3a) Series. pic.twitter.com/g86ToLwAQF — Nothing (@nothing) February 13, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a launch: What to expect

Apart from a performance upgrade, the Nothing Phone 3a has been teased to feature a new button which may function like the iPhone's Action Button or Camera Button. Additionally, the smartphone may also get a new telephoto lens with 50MP resolution offering 2x optical zoom capabilities. It may also include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The Nothing Phone 3a may feature a bigger 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will likely support 45W charging.

However, note that the features and specs are based on leaks and they will be officially revealed during the March 4 launch. Now, we simply have to wait a few more weeks to confirm what Nothing has planned for its new generation mid-rangers.

