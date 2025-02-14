Nothing Phone 3a launching on March 4, confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon chipset - All details

Nothing Phone 3a series confirmed to feature a Snapdragon chipset. Here’s what we know about the upcoming mid-ranger.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 09:25 IST
Nothing Phone 3a launching on March 4, confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon chipset - All details
Nothing CEO teases Phone 3a processor, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a series will officially be unveiled on March 4, 2025. The UK-based smartphone brand has been teasing the product actively, giving us a small glimpse of the Phone 3a model. Now, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei shared a post revealing the performance upgrade for the Phone 3a series to maintain the smartphone's hype. While the post did not reveal much, but it was highlighted that the upcoming model will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Therefore, if you are also waiting for the new-generation A series model, then here's what we know so far about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series launch: 3 upgrades we expect to see

You may be interested in

8% OFF
Nothing Phone 2a 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,630Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Nothing Phone 1 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹26,585Original price:₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 10R 5G
  • Sierra Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,999
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details

Nothing Phone 3a chipset

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the Phone 3a model will be powered by the Snapdragon chipset instead of a MediaTek chip like the current Phone 2a model. However, the name of the exact chipset was not revealed. But considering it a mid-range smartphone, rumours suggest that the Phone 3a will likely be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 which will provide some advanced features including on-device generative AI. Reports suggest that Nothing may announce some exciting AI features along with its own conversational AI assistant which will likely be backed by OpenAI's ChatGPT model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series to be manufactured in Chennai, set for India launch on March 4

Nothing Phone 3a launch: What to expect

Apart from a performance upgrade, the Nothing Phone 3a has been teased to feature a new button which may function like the iPhone's Action Button or Camera Button. Additionally, the smartphone may also get a new telephoto lens with 50MP resolution offering 2x optical zoom capabilities. It may also include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The Nothing Phone 3a may feature a bigger 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will likely support 45W charging.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series could feature an iPhone 16-like camera button: Details here

However, note that the features and specs are based on leaks and they will be officially revealed during the March 4 launch. Now, we simply have to wait a few more weeks to confirm what Nothing has planned for its new generation mid-rangers.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 09:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Nothing Phone 3a launching on March 4, confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon chipset - All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here
GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut
5 PC games

5 PC games to play in 2025: From Warframe, and Baldur's Gate 3 to Black Myth: Wukong and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets