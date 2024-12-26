Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus likely to get major performance upgrade- All details

Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus may switch to a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, here’s everything we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 08:27 IST
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus likely to get major performance upgrade- All details
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and CMF Phone 2 spotted in global certification listing, check details. (Nothing)

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand is all set to launch its new generation premium as well as mid-range series smartphones. While we are hearing rumours surrounding the flagship Nothing Phone 3, the popular “a” series model has also started to make turns on the internet. The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be launched in a few months with a significant performance boost. With the new generation of mid-rangers, Nothing is expected to make a big switch from MediaTek to Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, offering a new overall experience to the users. Here's everything we know about the new upcoming Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a finally get stable Nothing OS 3.0 update based on Android 15: All details

Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus performance

Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 is currently rolling to several Nothing smartphones offering new features and upgrades to the user experience. However, in the recent Nothing OS 3.0 builds Android Authority reported that three new smartphone models were spotted with the codename asteroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga. These three devices are Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2. Additionally, the same models were also spotted in the IMEI database showcasing benchmark scores and major performance upgrades.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests

Reportedly, the IMEI database revealed the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC instead of a MediaTek SoC like its predecessor. It was showcased that the smartphone achieved 1119 points in single-core and 3128 points in multi-core tests.

Apart from performance, the Phone 3a Phone 3a Plus is also likely to get telephoto or periscope zoom lenses, making it the first “a” series smartphone to have a dedicated zoom lens. However, the predecessor was launched with a dual camera setup consisting of a main and an ultrawide camera. Therefore, if it plans to include a zoom lens, then we may see a triple camera setup, offering a new design. Alongside these major upgrades, the Nothing Phona 3a and Phone 3a Plus are expected to get eSIM support and a physical nano-SIM, providing users with greater flexibility.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 08:27 IST
