Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Is it the upgrade you have been waiting for?

Nothing has officially announced the new Phone 3a series with some major upgrades in the space of design, camera, performance, and AI features. With the new generation of A series models, the company also introduced a new model, the Phone 3a Pro. However, we are unsure if the company will introduce a Plus variant. However, with the new model launching, it's the best time to find out if the new-generation model is worth the hype in comparison to last year's Phone 2a Plus. Therefore, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Nothing Phone 2a Plus to help you decide which model you should buy this year.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Design and display

This year, Nothing has made some design iteration with a new circular camera module with unique camera placement, which has become the talk of the town. However, many seem to like the new design. The smartphone also features a new Essential Key to access AI features. The smartphone offers durability with IP68 rating for water and dust protection. On the other hand, the Phone 2a Plus features a horizontally placed pill-shaped camera and IP54 for dust and water resistance. However, both retain Nothing's signature transparent back panel with a Glyph light interface.

For display, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. The display os protected with Panda Glass. Whereas, the Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Performance and battery

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor built with a 4nm TSMC process. It offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU and Qualcomm AI Engine to support powerful AI features. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor built with a 4nm Gen 2 TSMC process. It also offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both smartphones are backed by a 5000mAh battery and come with 50W charging support.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Camera

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. It also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera with a Sony sensor. The Phone 2a Plus features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Both devices feature a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Price

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Whereas, the Phone 2a Plus comes at a starting price of Rs.27999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

