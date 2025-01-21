Nothing Phone (3a) series launching soon: From release date to specifications, here’s what we know so far

After receiving immense popularity for the Nothing Phone (2a) series, the UK-based smartphone brand is all set to launch the new generation models, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus. Alongside these mid-rangers, the company is also expected to launch its flagship model, the Phone 3 in upcoming months with some big upgrades. Now, as we wait for the official launch announcement, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has been quite active on social media, dropping hints for what is to come. However, in a recent leak an insider email for leaked that showcased several announcements in the Q1 of 2025. Therefore, let's have a look at when the Nothing Phone (3a) series may debut.

Nothing Phone (3a) series launch date

In recent leaks and revelations, the Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to be launched in March or April of 2025. While the leaked email sent by Carl Pei showcased a launch within the first quarter of 2025, however, it is expected to be the flagship Phone 3. On the other hand, Nothing's executive Lucy Birley also shared a post confirming that the “next product will debut in April 2025.” Therefore, these could be a possible launch timeline for the upcoming Nothing mid-rangers, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus.

Nothing Phone (3a) series specs and features

The upcoming Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The Phone (3a) also appeared on the Geekbench database showcasing 1,149 scores in single-core and 2,813 in multi-core performance. It was also highlighted that the smartphone will offer 8GB RAM and Adreno 810 GPU.

It was also highlighted that the Phone (3a) may feature a telephoto lens and the Phone (3a) Plus could come with a periscope lens. Additionally, the Phone (3a) is expected to be backed by a 4290mAh battery which is smaller than last year's 5000mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to be priced under Rs.30000 as their predecessors. Therefore, you may want to wait for the launch to know what Nothing has planned.

