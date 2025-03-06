Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers
The Nothing Phone 3a series is now available on Flipkart, offering a special exchange program for customers to upgrade their smartphones with guaranteed exchange value.
The Nothing Phone 3a series is now available for purchase on Flipkart, with the platform offering a special Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) program. This initiative allows customers who buy the Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro on the first sale day to receive the full exchange value for their old smartphones, regardless of their condition.
Eligibility for the Guaranteed Exchange Value
The GEV program covers Android devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing that were released in 2021 or later. It also extends to iOS devices launched in or after 2019. This offer is only available on the first sale day of the Nothing Phone (3a) series, making it a limited-time opportunity.
The Nothing Phone 3a will be available for purchase starting March 11, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro will be on sale from March 15.
How the Guaranteed Exchange Value Works
To avail of the GEV offer, customers must follow these steps:
- Enter the delivery address or PIN code.
- Choose ‘Buy with Exchange' and select the device they want to exchange from the available models.
- The exchange value will be automatically applied to the purchase.
- Complete the purchase by following the on-screen instructions.
Flipkart has confirmed that there will be no additional deductions or evaluations at the time of delivery. However, the delivery agent will use a diagnostic app to verify the brand and model of the smartphone being exchanged.
Pricing and Introductory Offers for the Nothing Phone 3a Series
The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced as follows:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 29,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs. 31,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs. 33,999
The Nothing Phone 3a is priced as follows:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 24,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs. 26,999
As part of the introductory offers, customers can benefit from up to Rs. 2,000 off through bank discounts. Additionally, customers who trade in an old device during the first sale day can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.
